Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
20.05.2019 Football News

Mubarak Wakaso Elated With Goal Against Relegated Girona

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Mubarak Wakaso Elated With Goal Against Relegated Girona
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Mubarak Wakaso has expressed satisfaction after scoring his first goal of the 2018/2019 La Liga campaign on the last day of competition.

The Ghanaian international is delighted to have scored his first goal of the season in grand style.

Mubarak found the back of the net after 40 minutes as Alaves recorded a 2-1 win over Girona on Saturday.

It was a powerful volley at the edge of the box with his weaker right foot.

Wakaso will be among Ghana's key players at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

We used to think NPP was anti-Muslims and Zongos - Suaman Ch...

5 hours ago

Segbefia Asks EOCO To Give Verdict On Mahama Ambulances

13 hours ago

body-container-line