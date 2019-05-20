Mubarak Wakaso Elated With Goal Against Relegated Girona

Mubarak Wakaso has expressed satisfaction after scoring his first goal of the 2018/2019 La Liga campaign on the last day of competition.

The Ghanaian international is delighted to have scored his first goal of the season in grand style.

Mubarak found the back of the net after 40 minutes as Alaves recorded a 2-1 win over Girona on Saturday.

It was a powerful volley at the edge of the box with his weaker right foot.

Wakaso will be among Ghana's key players at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.