Barca Held By Eibar Despite Messi Double

Lionel Messi scored twice but it was not enough to give Spanish champions Barcelona a winning finale to the season in a 2-2 draw against Eibar at Ipurua.

Ernesto Valverde picked a relatively strong side for Barca’s last game of the 2018/19 La Liga season although injuries to Arthur, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele forced his hand somewhat.

Marc Cucurella struck the opener on 20 minutes for Eibar, who finished their campaign 12th in La Liga, with Messi turning the match on its head with a classy double on 31 and 32 minutes.

But Pablo De Blasis earned the home side a point with an equaliser on 45 minutes, slicing a strike into the top corner after Jasper Cillessen came off his line to make a headed clearance on the edge of his own box.

Barca finish the season as champions on 87 points, 11 points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid with Real Madrid 19 points off top spot after their 2-0 home defeat to Real Betis earlier on Sunday.