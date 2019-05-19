Globe 2019/2020 World Global Ball And Faces Award Winners Introduced

Winners and nominees of the World Global Ball and Faces Of The Globe 2019/2020b have been introduced at an impressive ceremony at the University of Ghana Business School at Legon in Accra on Friday, May 17, 2019.

About 70 distinguished personalities from various fields of life including politics, governance, security, education, business, law, media, medicine, sports and others are to be honoured at the United Nations headquarters in the United States of America in July at the world global ball awards and business summit.

The Global ceremony of excellence leadership achievement was instituted by the late Dr Kofi Annan, the seventh UN Secretary-General who is a Ghanaian.

The UN Sustainable Goals refer to food security, global peace, climatic change, human rights, leadership, democracy, governance and healthcare.

The award nominees include top statesmen, business personalities and health professionals as well as media and sports icons.

Ambassador Rev. Dr Gifty Lamptey who chaired the function urged Ghanaians to show love and appreciation towards whatever they are engaged in and do it well to the glory of God.

She commended the organisers of the World Global Awards and prayed that the objectives would be realized and the programme is sustained.

She noted that the winners and nominee ought to be celebrated as it is not easy to be identified by the UN and recognised for a reward.

She said the agenda for peace and security in Ghana is linked to world development and all must support in making the world a better place to live.

Some awardees who were present to acknowledge their achievements were Hon. Okoe Boye MP for Ledzokuku who is also a medical practitioner, lawyer Samson Lardy Anyenini host of Joy FM morning show, Eunice Osei Yeboah, Nana Amoateng Tufuor, a representative of Apostle Kojo Sarfo of Kristo Asafo, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Hon. Alhaji Alidu Seidu MCE of Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly and Dr Donald Agyeman.

In the field of sports, the exciting nominees are swimmer Abeiku Jackson, ex-international goalkeeper Ali Jaraa, former handball star Cynthia Akwele Lamptey, experienced journalist Madam Gloria Commodore and ace media personality Sammy Heywood Okine.

Among the recipients are former presidents HE John Kufuor, J. J. Rawlings, president Akuffo Addo, Hon. Alban Bagbin and others.

Ambassador Dr Wayne Winston, one of the organisers of the event told the media they really put in much to select the nominees and winners who cut across all spheres of life and said they were not only chosen, but each and every winner has something unique, and one's work must be global as well as develop the community and affect lives.

He commended the media for promoting the Global World Ball and Ghanaians who were chosen from humanitarians, philanthropists, governments, religious leaders, sdgs activists and achievers, global icons, royal majesties, media, academicians, engineers, security experts, financial leaders, journalists, jurists, health and legal practitioners.