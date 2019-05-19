2019 Women's WAFU: Nigeria Beats Ivory Coast On Penalties To Win Ultimate

The Super Falcons of Nigeria on Saturday emerged champions of the 2019 WAFU Zone B Women’s Tournament after edging hosts Ivory Coast 5-4 in a tense penalty shootout at the Stade Robert Champroux in Abidjan.

Free-scoring forward Uchenna Grace Kanu netted in the 94th minute to cancel Ange Koko Nguessan’s first-half goal.

The Ivorians dominated the exchanges in the early stages of the encounter but failed to find the back of the net until the 45th minute when Ange Koko Nguessan's free-kick broke the deadlock.

Cote d'Ivoire held on to the lead in the second half with the hope of lifting the trophy on home soil but Uchenna Kanu's equaliser in the closing stages of the game put their celebrations on hold.

The draw led the game into penalty shootout where the Super Falcons, who have proven to be experts in spot-kicks over the years, converted their penalties effortlessly while a missed effort denied the hosts glory.

The Super Falcons advanced to the final following their triumph over 2018 winners Ghana via penalty shootout on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Ivorian's, who were finalists last year, defeated Mali 2-1 in the second semi-final to secure a back-to-back final spot.

Aside from the team's success, Uchenna Grace Kanu was adjudged the competition’s top scorer with 10 goals while goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie won the Golden Gloves award. Ivorian striker Koko Ange Nguessan won the Best Player of the Tournament award.