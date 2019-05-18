Arsenal Boss Scouts Thomas Partey In ATM Game Against Levante

Arsenal manager, Unai Emery was spotted in attendance in Saturday’s La Liga match between Levante and Atletico Madrid.

Reports have consistently emerged that they are interested in signing Thomas Partey in the summer.

Emery’s side missed out on a top-four place by a single point but can still gain entry to the Champions League should they beat Chelsea in the Europa League final in Baku on May 29.

The outcome of that match is set to have major implications on Emery’s summer budget with reports suggesting he may be afforded just £40million, before player sales, if Arsenal once again fails to qualify for Europe’s most prestigious club competition.

Emery is already said to have identified the areas in which he hopes to strengthen, with a centre-half and new full-backs understood to be a priority.

Despite improving on last season’s performance, particularly in matches against the top six, Arsenal’s leaky defence which conceded 51 goals was ultimately responsible for finishing behind Chelsea and Tottenham.

Error-prone Germany international Shkodran Mustafi is expected to be sold and already Arsenal have been linked with Roma’s Kostas Manolas and Gremio’s Walter Kleinmann.

Stephen Lichtsteiner’s contract will not be renewed and with Hector Bellerin unlikely to return in time for the start of the new campaign following a serious knee injury, a back-up right-back is likely to be sought, even though Ainsley Maitland-Niles has performed capably in recent weeks.

And, although Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi have impressed during their debut seasons in England, Emery is also likely to explore the option of strengthening in midfield, particularly if Inter opt to register a formal interest in Granit Xhaka.

Atletico’s Thomas Partey has been linked with a move to Arsenal recently and has a £43million release clause.

The 25-year-old was substituted at half-time in front of the watching Emery as Diego Simeone’s battled back from 2-0 down to secure a 2-2- draw.

Partey has also been linked to Manchester United, Manchester City and Inter Milan.