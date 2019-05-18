Modern Ghana logo

18.05.2019 Football News

Robben, Ribery Strike In Perfect Farewell As Bayern Seal Bundesliga Title In Style

2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery signed off their Bundesliga careers in style, scoring a goal each, as Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 to secure a seventh straight Bundesliga title.

The Bavarians, who trailed Borussia Dortmund by nine points in November, came into the final weekend leading the Rhine club by two points and made the perfect start with Kingsley Coman striking after four minutes.

David Alaba (53) and Renato Sanches (58) reopened the home side’s advantage after Sébastien Haller (50) had levelled for the away side before Robben and Ribery emerged from the bench to put added gloss on an already polished performance in their final league appearances for the club.

Borussia Dortmund beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-0 but their result was rendered irrelevant by Bayern’s excellence.

The Bavarians also face RB Leipzig in the German Cup final later this month.

