18.05.2019 Football News

NC SPECIAL COMPETITION: Match Week 13 Officials Revealed

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Organizers of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition has put out the list of match officials appointed to handle the various match week 13 matches this weekend.

With just two matches to end the preliminary round of the competition, teams from both Division A and B of the top tier are hoping to finish on a good note.

Teams high up the table are eyeing to pick up maximum points from this weekend to push them to book qualification to the knockout phase of the competition.

A total of 7 matches will be played this weekend across the zones. All games will be played on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Below is the list of referees to take charge of the matches:

Eleven Wonders vs Aduana
Nkoranza Park
Referee - Ghansah Wiseman
Assistant Referee 1 - Mawusi Pascal Sena
Assistant Referee 2 - Addy Roland NII Dodoo
4th Referee - Teye Peter Ansah
Ashantigold vs Bechem Utd
Len Clay Stadium
Referee - Laryea Daniel Nii Ayi
Assistant Referee 1 - Deyegbe Paul Setsofia Kofi
Assistant Referee 2 - kongai Serge Hubert
4th Referee - Alhassan Seidu
Asante Kotoko vs Medeama
Baba Yara Stadium
Referee - Domfeh Bernard
Assistant Referee 1 - Brobbey Kwasi Acheampong
Assistant Referee 2- Papala Patrick
4th Referee -Ewuntonmah Mahama
Karela United Vs Dreams
Anyinase Camp Park
Referee - Senorgbe Rustum
Assistant Referee 1- Atimaka Paul Kodzo
Assistant Referee 2- Balanguena Stephen
4th Referee - Selorm Bless Yao
Hearts of Oak vs Elmina Shark
Accra Sports Stadium
Ref - Amankwah Obed
AR1 - Appiah Richard
AR2 - Awulo Freeman
4th Ref - Ansah Joshua Kwaku
Dwarfs vs Liberty
Cape Coast Stadium
Referee - Bassaw Isaac
Assistant Referee 1 - Kwofie Seth Yaw
Assistant Referee 2 - Andoh Kyei Kofi
4th Referee -Taylor James
Inter Allies vs WAFA
Tema Sports Stadium
Referee - Emmanuel Eku-Boateng
Assistant Referee 1- Isaac Odoom
Assistant Referee 2 - Emmanuel Arkaifie
4th Referee - Philip Forson

