NC SPECIAL COMPETITION: Match Week 13 Officials Revealed

Organizers of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition has put out the list of match officials appointed to handle the various match week 13 matches this weekend.

With just two matches to end the preliminary round of the competition, teams from both Division A and B of the top tier are hoping to finish on a good note.

Teams high up the table are eyeing to pick up maximum points from this weekend to push them to book qualification to the knockout phase of the competition.

A total of 7 matches will be played this weekend across the zones. All games will be played on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Below is the list of referees to take charge of the matches:

Eleven Wonders vs Aduana

Nkoranza Park

Referee - Ghansah Wiseman

Assistant Referee 1 - Mawusi Pascal Sena

Assistant Referee 2 - Addy Roland NII Dodoo

4th Referee - Teye Peter Ansah

Ashantigold vs Bechem Utd

Len Clay Stadium

Referee - Laryea Daniel Nii Ayi

Assistant Referee 1 - Deyegbe Paul Setsofia Kofi

Assistant Referee 2 - kongai Serge Hubert

4th Referee - Alhassan Seidu

Asante Kotoko vs Medeama

Baba Yara Stadium

Referee - Domfeh Bernard

Assistant Referee 1 - Brobbey Kwasi Acheampong

Assistant Referee 2- Papala Patrick

4th Referee -Ewuntonmah Mahama

Karela United Vs Dreams

Anyinase Camp Park

Referee - Senorgbe Rustum

Assistant Referee 1- Atimaka Paul Kodzo

Assistant Referee 2- Balanguena Stephen

4th Referee - Selorm Bless Yao

Hearts of Oak vs Elmina Shark

Accra Sports Stadium

Ref - Amankwah Obed

AR1 - Appiah Richard

AR2 - Awulo Freeman

4th Ref - Ansah Joshua Kwaku

Dwarfs vs Liberty

Cape Coast Stadium

Referee - Bassaw Isaac

Assistant Referee 1 - Kwofie Seth Yaw

Assistant Referee 2 - Andoh Kyei Kofi

4th Referee -Taylor James

Inter Allies vs WAFA

Tema Sports Stadium

Referee - Emmanuel Eku-Boateng

Assistant Referee 1- Isaac Odoom

Assistant Referee 2 - Emmanuel Arkaifie

4th Referee - Philip Forson