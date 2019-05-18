NC SPECIAL COMPETITION: Match Week 13 Officials Revealed

Organizers of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition has put out the list of match officials appointed to handle the various match week 13 matches this weekend.
With just two matches to end the preliminary round of the competition, teams from both Division A and B of the top tier are hoping to finish on a good note.
Teams high up the table are eyeing to pick up maximum points from this weekend to push them to book qualification to the knockout phase of the competition.
A total of 7 matches will be played this weekend across the zones. All games will be played on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Below is the list of referees to take charge of the matches:
Eleven Wonders vs Aduana Nkoranza Park Referee - Ghansah Wiseman Assistant Referee 1 - Mawusi Pascal Sena Assistant Referee 2 - Addy Roland NII Dodoo 4th Referee - Teye Peter Ansah Ashantigold vs Bechem Utd Len Clay Stadium Referee - Laryea Daniel Nii Ayi Assistant Referee 1 - Deyegbe Paul Setsofia Kofi Assistant Referee 2 - kongai Serge Hubert 4th Referee - Alhassan Seidu Asante Kotoko vs Medeama Baba Yara Stadium Referee - Domfeh Bernard Assistant Referee 1 - Brobbey Kwasi Acheampong Assistant Referee 2- Papala Patrick 4th Referee -Ewuntonmah Mahama Karela United Vs Dreams Anyinase Camp Park Referee - Senorgbe Rustum Assistant Referee 1- Atimaka Paul Kodzo Assistant Referee 2- Balanguena Stephen 4th Referee - Selorm Bless Yao Hearts of Oak vs Elmina Shark Accra Sports Stadium Ref - Amankwah Obed AR1 - Appiah Richard AR2 - Awulo Freeman 4th Ref - Ansah Joshua Kwaku Dwarfs vs Liberty Cape Coast Stadium Referee - Bassaw Isaac Assistant Referee 1 - Kwofie Seth Yaw Assistant Referee 2 - Andoh Kyei Kofi 4th Referee -Taylor James Inter Allies vs WAFA Tema Sports Stadium Referee - Emmanuel Eku-Boateng Assistant Referee 1- Isaac Odoom Assistant Referee 2 - Emmanuel Arkaifie 4th Referee - Philip Forson
