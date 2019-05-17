Black Queens Coach Mercy Tagoe Insists Teams Has Put Nigeria Defeat Behind Them

The Black Queens of Ghana have put their defeat to Nigeria behind them and are gearing up to their final match of the WAFU Zone B Championship against Mali tomorrow, head coach Mr. Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has revealed.

The team despite progressing from their Group with an unbeaten record could not survive the test from the Super Falcons when the two met in an entertaining semi-final clash.

The two side’s semi-final match ended in a goalless draw after 90 minutes and the had to be decided on penalties. The Queens were however not up to the level of their opponents who won the shootouts 4-2.

Having missed out on making it to the final of the competition in order to have a chance of defending the title they won last year, Ghana will now face Mali on Saturday in a bid to at least win 3rd place.

Speaking to the communications team of the Black Stars, Coach Tagoe-Quarcoo indicated that her team are focused going into the Mali game and have gotten over the painful defeat to Nigeria.

“Just as you saw this morning during training, you could see that everybody was fine and have gotten over what happened yesterday”.

“I have really spoken to them. I have told them at least we are left with just a hurdle that we need to cross. At least a medal will do. So I think everybody has put what happened yesterday behind her”, she noted.