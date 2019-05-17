NC SPECIAL COMPETITION: Felix Annan Hoping Kotoko Beats Medeama On Sunday To Book Qualification

Kumasi Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan has shared that he is hoping his side can beat Medeama SC on Sunday to secure qualification to the next phase of the GFA Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

The two teams face off in a table-topping clash on Sunday in the Premier B division ahead of the climax of the preliminary stage of the competition.

Medeama sits top of the pile with 9 points whereas Kotoko occupies the 2nd position and with 18 points. With just a point separating the teams, the results of the weekend fixture is very important due to the fact that it has the potential of determining the fate of the clubs as far as the knockout stage of the competition is concerned.

In an interview ahead of the match, Felix Annan has stressed that it is very important for them to mass all three points from the game especially when they know the win could see them go top of the table.

“It is very important for us to get that victory because if we are able to win on Sunday we will go ahead of them (Medeama) with a point. So it is very important for us to beat them Sunday”, he said.

He continued, “All the players are aware of the task ahead on Sunday and we are glad to have beaten Eleven Wonders because it has given us confidence so that on Sunday we can wrap up and enhance to first place"