17.05.2019 Football News

Asante Kotoko Fires Policy Analyst Dr Amo Sarpong

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Asante Kotoko have sacked their Policy Analyst Dr Amo Sarpong, according to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

According to reports, Dr Sarpong received his dismissal letter on Friday.

Sarpong is reported to have had a frosty relationship with the club's Executive Chairman of the club Dr. Kwame Kyei since his gun-firing incident at the Golden City Park in Berekum.

He fired gunshots to disperse irate fans after a misunderstanding broke between Kotoko officials and their Berekum Chelsea counterparts.

Sarpong has been handed a six-month Ghana Football Association ban.

