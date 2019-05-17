Referees Who Officiated Ashgold, Kotoko Clash Banned Temporarily By NC

The Ghana FA Normalization Committee has banned the three referees who officiated AshantiGold's NC Special Cup match against Asante Kotoko over the recent bribery allegation.

Ali Alhassan, Mustapha Abdulai and Mohammed Issahaku have been suspended from officiating any Ghana FA Official Match with immediate effect.

A letter signed on Friday read: ''The Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association has ordered a temporary suspension of referees Ali Alhassan, Mustapha Abdulai and Mohammed Issahaku from officiating any Ghana FA Official Match with immediate effect.

“This decision has become necessary due to the bribery allegation leveled against you after officiating a Day Eleven match between AshantiGold SC and Asante Kotoko SC played on Sunday, 12 May 2019 at the Len Clay Stadium.”

This week, a retired referee Robert Tawiah Mensah alleged one Kofi Oduro, who claims to have close ties with Kotoko chairman Dr Kwame Kyei is demanding a refund of a supposed GHc8,000 he paid to the match officials.

He claims one Kofi Oduro nicknamed “Shishilla” has been hounding him with calls to get a refund of the cash after the Porcupine Warriors lost 1-0 in Obuasi.