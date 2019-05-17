Latif Blessing Named Man Of The Match In Los Angeles FC Home Victory

Latif Blessing has been named the Best Player in Los Angeles FC home victory over FC Dallas on Friday morning.

Los Angeles FC recorded a 2-0 home win over FC Dallas in their match-day 13 clash at the Banc of California Stadium.

Goals from Carlos Vela and Daniel Rossi on the 39th and 83rd minute respectively helped the Black and Gold lads to pick their ninth victory this season.

The Ghanaian international was named the man of the match following his sterling output for his side in the entire duration.

The former Liberty Professionals forward was described with these words after the match ''The Ghanaian’s versatility was on display again, as he played in midfield as well as pushed up late to dominate FC Dallas. His ability to dispossess opponents and beat them to balls remains impressive."

The 24-year-old enjoyed the full throttle of the match.

Blessing has provided two assists in his 13 appearances for Los Angeles FC in the 2019 MLS season.