Asante Kotoko Distance Itself From Bribery Allegation

The Management of Asante Kotoko have distanced themselves from the recent bribery allegation said to have transpired between an official of the club by name ‘Shishila’ and match officials for their match week 10 fixture against Ashanti Gold.

The Porcupine Warriors and their Executive Chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei have been accused of tasking 'Shishila' to offer bribe money of GH¢8000 to the match official that handled their 1-0 loss against the Miners at the Len Clay Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 12, 2019, hoping that the referee will help them win the match.

However, a statement issued by the clubs communications department indicates that neither their Executive Chairman no the club contacted any Sheshela to engage in any transaction of that sort.

“The Executive Chairman and management of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club have received with shock and dismay news circulating in media circles on an alleged bribery scandal involving one Sheshela and being linked to the club”.

“The bribery allegation is connected to the match between Kotoko and Ashgold and is alleged to have transpired between the said Shishila and a referee and it contained in a leaked audio that has gone viral.

“The Executive Chairman and Management wish to state unequivocally that neither the Executive Chairman nor an official of the club has engaged in the said act and neither has the said Shishila been contacted to engage in the act for and on behalf of the club”, the statement dated May 16, 2019, said.