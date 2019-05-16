Special Competition: We Are Poised To Win Our Remaining Matches - Hearts Coach

After beating Karela United by a lone goal at Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, Hearts of Oak gaffer, Kim Grant has reiterated that his outfit are determined to win their remaining two matches against Elmina Sharks and Dreams FC.

With two matches to end the competition, the Phobians became the first club to book their semifinals berth after their victory against in form Karela United.

Christopher Bonney slotted in a penalty in the 74th minute to seal the win the for the capital based side.

In a post-match interview, Kim Grant asserted that the remaining two matches were as important as those they had already played.

"Two more games to go is important we win those games and move on," Grant asserted.

He further said in spite of the earlier setbacks, he remained focused and had firm belief that his boys would turn their fortunes around.

“People don't know me, but I want them to appreciate that I believe in my abilities, so I didn't worry when they criticised me in the beginning,” he affirmed

Adding that "we learnt from our mistakes when we lost against Sharks and Karela at Anyinasi, although we lost those two encounters, my team played very well, so I trust them.”

Hearts of Oak will play against Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday before encountering Dreams FC in their last match at Dawu.