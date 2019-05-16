2019 Women's WAFU: My Girls Are Ready For Nigeria – Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo

Head Coach of the female senior national team, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo is confident her team is primed to meet Nigeria tonight at the Parc de Sports stadium.

Ghana will rekindle the old West African rivalry with Nigeria at 6pm tonight for bragging rights and most importantly a place in the finals of the ongoing WAFU competition.

Speaking to NBSportslive ahead of their semi-final match against Nigeria, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo said,

“The match is very dicey and as we all know football is full of uncertainties. So I can’t really predict but what I have seen so far tells me my girls are seriously ready for today’s game.”

It is unlikely Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo will ring her ‘usual’ changes to the squad ahead of their titanic clash with Nigeria at the Parc de Sports stadium.

“A winning side need not to be changed unless injuries sets in. Either than that, I would say I’m going to maintain the team I used for the first round match.”

Asked whether she envisages another penalty shoot-out against Nigeria tonight, she said:

“Football is full of uncertainties, you can never tell. I wouldn’t like to predict anything. We are ready to meet Nigeria.

“Yes we have a good team and we are ready to meet Nigeria,” she concluded.

A win for the Black Queens will be the second time Ghana qualifies ahead of Nigeria in this competition – with Ghana proceeding to clinch the coveted trophy last year after beating Nigeria in the semi-finals.

nbsportslive.com