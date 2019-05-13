OFFICIAL: Portuguese Side Benfica Set To Build Soccer Academy In Ghana

Portuguese club Benfica are set to build a Soccer Academy in Ghana which will serve the whole of Africa.

The project will be spearheaded by Ghanaian licensed FIFA agent Seedorf Asante, who is partnering the club for its first major work in Africa.

It will serve as a point of spotting talents and blend natural skills with technical -know-how to develop young players into professionals.

Seedorf Asante led the delegation which included C.E.O of Global Football Fernando Mendes, Benfica youth team coach David Manuel and one of the club’s Director Luis Miguel and met the Sports Ministry on Tuesday 7th May 2019.

The meeting saw how to promote soccer in children at younger ages and help them grow their talents professionally.

The Ministry pledged unending support and having an action plan to engage all the stakeholders and policymakers to make the Academy the best in Africa Customized Benfica Jerseys were presented to the President and Minister of Sports.

Benfica will join a tall list of European clubs to set up Academies in Africa, including the Barcelona Academy in Lusaka-Zambia.

Below is the Plan for the project

