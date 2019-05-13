Micky Charles Outraged Over Disciplinary Committee’s Decision To Award Tamale Fc 3 Points

President for Techiman City Football Club, Charles Kwadwo Ntim has been left outraged following the GFA Disciplinary Committee’s (DC) decision to award Tamale FC with 3 points after winning their protest against his side.

The Tamale-based side filed a protest against Techiman City over their failure to honour their Zone 1A Match Day-9 scheduled for Nkronza Park On Saturday, May 4, 2019.

After sitting on the case, the DC on Monday, May 13, 2019, declared Tamale City FC as winners of the protest per Article 4 clause 6.1(e) of the GFA NC Competition Special Regulations. Hence they were awarded 3 points free of charge.

Reacting to the DC’s decision ruling earlier today, Micky Charles shared that they have not been treated fairly his side’s only crime was to boycott a hurriedly fixed match. According to him, they had every right not to play the match because they were not given required 72 hours to prepare.

"It's unbelievable and we are still shocked over the latest ruling. They (DC) quoted non-existing law in arriving at the decision. The article they quoted does not exist. How do you rely on a non-existing article to rule on a case? How is that possible? It cannot be found anywhere in the books. Not CAF, not FIFA. It is an imaginary creation, manufactured to punish us unfairly. We will and cannot be held liable for the negligence of the organizer (Ghana Football Association)”

“Let me advise lawyer Samson Anyenini that if he wants to be part of football, he must learn the rules well. There is a huge difference between 'makola law' and what pertains in the football books”.

“For someone like Dr Kwaku Ofosu Asare, who has been in the game for such a long time, this is the least thing to expect from him. It is shocking to be honest. Where does it happen in the world that teams are forced to play a match less than 72 hours? And he sat there and allowed this ruling? W.O Amoo William is a former referee and match commissioner. He has been in the game for too long to make such elementary mistakes”, the Techiman City owner noted.

Techiman City has subsequently pulled out of the Normalization Committee Special Competition.