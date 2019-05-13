Asamoah Gyan Scores For The First Time Kayerispor In 2019 [VIDEO]

Asamoah Gyan has ended his six-month goal drought in Turkey after scoring a brace for Kayserispor in their 2-1 home win over Kasimpasa in the Super Lig on Sunday afternoon.

The Ghanaian international scored the two goals in just five minutes as the Turkish side secured the come from behind victory.

Gyan climbed off the bench in the 55th minute with Kayserispor down by a goal and he rose to the occasion.

The 33-year-old scored the equaliser in the 74th minute with a fine header from close range.

Five minutes later he won the match, scoring a glorious header which left Kasimpasa goalkeeper with no chance.

The two goals will come as huge relief for Gyan, who is hoping to make Black Stars squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in June.

