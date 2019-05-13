10 Amazing Pictures From Dogboe vs Navarrete Fight

Emanuel Navarrete defeated Isaac Dogboe by a technical knockout (TKO) in Round 12 to retain his WBO Junior Featherweight world title at the Tucson Convention Center on Sunday.

This was the same belt he won in his first fight against Dogboe in December.

While Dogboe was better prepared for the rematch with Navarrete, he simply could not deal with Navarrete's length, reach and work rate.

Below are 10 pictures from the bout.

