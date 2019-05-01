Asante Kotoko Management Massively Behind “Gun-toting” Amo Sarpong

Asante Kotoko’s management member, Edmund Ackah has revealed the Kotoko fraternity is in full support of Policy Analyst Amo Sarpong, who is currently serving a temporary ban on all football activities.

Amo Sarpong was issued a ban after he was alleged to have pulled out a gun from his car and fired some shots during a heated confrontation with some Berekum Chelsea fans.

Amo Sarpong and another Kotoko official were injured during the confrontation and were sent to the hospital to receive treatment.

“The Asante Kotoko management will appear before the Disciplinary Committee to support Amo Sarpong. We welcome his temporary ban and for his own security he will comply with it till the case is heard,” Ackah told Fox FM.

According to Ackah, he has a different account of what transpired at the Golden City Park and will not comment on the matter because it is under investigations.

“What I know is a bit different from what has been reported out there. I will restrict myself a little because the case is with the Disciplinary Committee,” he noted.

“His decision to pull out the gun was due to a mob attack on him by numerous fans of Berekum Chelsea. “