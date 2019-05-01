Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
01.05.2019 Football News

Asante Kotoko Accepts “Gun-man” Amo Sarpong’s Temporary Football ban

Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Sports Amo Sarpong
MAY 1, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has decided to accept their club’s Policy Analyst, Amo Sarpong’s temporary football ban according to management member Edmund Ackah.

Sarpong has been issued with a temporary football ban relating to all football activities as the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association probe into the chaos that broke out in Berekum last Sunday.

Ahead of Kotoko’s match day eight away game with Berekum Chelsea, confusion sprang up just before kickoff.

Some section of Berekum Chelsea fans confronted Amo Sarpong when they noticed him pouring a liquid substance that looked like water onto the field.

The confrontation resulted in violence, physical assaults and the throwing of stones.

Amo Sarpong, during the violence, reached for a gun in his car and gave out four warning shots.

Clam was later restored for the game to commence but Sarpong and another Kotoko official had to be hospitalized as a result of the injuries they suffered during the clash.

According to Edmund Ackah, the club is ready to cooperate in the investigation of the incident.

“For Asante Kotoko as a club, we welcome the temporary ban and will cooperate with the GFA to investigate the circumstances that led to the incident,” Ackah told Fox FM.

Berekum Chelsea has also been issued a stadium ban in relation to the violence.

Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi Sports Reporter
TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

4 hours ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line