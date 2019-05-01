Asante Kotoko Accepts “Gun-man” Amo Sarpong’s Temporary Football ban

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has decided to accept their club’s Policy Analyst, Amo Sarpong’s temporary football ban according to management member Edmund Ackah.

Sarpong has been issued with a temporary football ban relating to all football activities as the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association probe into the chaos that broke out in Berekum last Sunday.

Ahead of Kotoko’s match day eight away game with Berekum Chelsea, confusion sprang up just before kickoff.

Some section of Berekum Chelsea fans confronted Amo Sarpong when they noticed him pouring a liquid substance that looked like water onto the field.

The confrontation resulted in violence, physical assaults and the throwing of stones.

Amo Sarpong, during the violence, reached for a gun in his car and gave out four warning shots.

Clam was later restored for the game to commence but Sarpong and another Kotoko official had to be hospitalized as a result of the injuries they suffered during the clash.

According to Edmund Ackah, the club is ready to cooperate in the investigation of the incident.

“For Asante Kotoko as a club, we welcome the temporary ban and will cooperate with the GFA to investigate the circumstances that led to the incident,” Ackah told Fox FM.

Berekum Chelsea has also been issued a stadium ban in relation to the violence.