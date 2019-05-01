Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa's Economic Woes?...
01.05.2019

GHALCA To Petition CAF, FIFA To Order For Emergency Congress

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) are set to write to request Government of Ghana (GoG), Confederation of African Football (CAF) and world football governing body FIFA to order the Normalization Committee for an emergency meeting.

This comes after top members of GHALCA met on Tuesday to discuss the way forward for Ghana football.

The written petition is pending endorsement by the various clubs in order to call on government, CAF and FIFA to order the Normalization Committee (NC) to call for Congress.

They argue that if the GFA general regulations are valid to be used by the NC, to ban some clubs from their home venues due to violence, the same regulations make it possible for an emergency Congress to be called at any time when the need arises.

However, report suggests that the step is an irreversible decision by the clubs and all clubs are expected to go and append their signatures to make it binding.

