''Consult Personalities With Football Brain' CK Akunnor Tells Normalization Committee

Asante Kotoko coach, Charles Kwablan Akunnor urged the Normalization Committee of Ghana Football Association (GFA) to bring on board experts of the game to help in normalizing it.

According to the former Black Stars skipper, people who have knowledge in-depth on football can support in normalizing the game since some have managed it and also played it, with vast experience to bring on board.

Speaking to Oyerapa FM, the trainer lamented on the Normalization Committee adamant in opening up for wide support than narrowing their course.

"There are people who have governed this game before, there are people who have played this game and if they seek their advice, they will be able to help".

"They(NC) need to talk to people who understand the game and have been involved in the day to day running of the game"They will be able to advice and help them, it's important they talk to people who understand the game", he said.

The Normalization Committee has engaged in a series of meetings with the club administrators, players and other stakeholders, however, that hasn't bear fruit in all meetings.

Coach C.K Akunnor added that; "Officiating is still poor in Ghana, not to talk of pitches, how do you encourage beautiful football and now hooliganism"