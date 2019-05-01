Sports Minister Condemns Violent Act At Golden City Park

Youth and Sports Minister, Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah has condemned the barbaric act which took place at the Golden City Park in Berekum on Sunday prior to Normalization Committee Special Competition matchday 8 clash between Berekum Chelsea and Asante Kotoko.

The violence saw Asante Kotoko Policy Analyst, Dr Amo Sarpong brutally beaten by the home fans after he had fired a warning shot five times at the venue.

The Sports Minister having gathered information on the sudden event completely disapproved the act and stressed that the culprits will be brought to book.

"I condemn the violence that took place at the Berekum Golden City Park during the Special Normalisation Committee match between Berekum Chelsea and guest Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Sunday 28th April.

"I urge all clubs honouring the competition to eschew vandalism and all acts of lawlessness.

"The laws of the country and the game would be applied to anyone or club that goes contrary without fear or favour.

"Measures would be put in place to beef up security at the various stadia in subsequent games,” Hon. Asiamah posted on his official Facebook page.

The NC together with both clubs are collaborating with the police to apprehend the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, Berekum Chelsea has been banned temporary from using the Berekum Golden City Park.