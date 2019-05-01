Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
01.05.2019 Football News

KP Boateng Wants To Be A Football Consultant After Retirement

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports KP Boateng Wants To Be A Football Consultant After Retirement
MAY 1, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS

Barcelona forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng is looking forward to be a FIFA player agent if he retires from football.

The Ghanaian international wants to help young players get teams and also how to manage the resources they get from football.

“I want to be a role model for youth. After my active career, I would like to become a consultant,” said the professional, once titled as,“ Boateng told DAZN.

“I do not want to be someone looking for the quick money, but someone, who also stands by the guys on life issues that aren’t necessarily related to football: How do you invest your money sensibly, for example?”

“I want to hand over the football boots, pack the suitcase and then off we go,” he added.

The 31-year-old has played for clubs including Dortmund, Milan, Spurs, Portsmouth Frankfurt, Las Palmas and Sassuolo.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

4 hours ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line