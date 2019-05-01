KP Boateng Wants To Be A Football Consultant After Retirement

Barcelona forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng is looking forward to be a FIFA player agent if he retires from football.

The Ghanaian international wants to help young players get teams and also how to manage the resources they get from football.

“I want to be a role model for youth. After my active career, I would like to become a consultant,” said the professional, once titled as,“ Boateng told DAZN.

“I do not want to be someone looking for the quick money, but someone, who also stands by the guys on life issues that aren’t necessarily related to football: How do you invest your money sensibly, for example?”

“I want to hand over the football boots, pack the suitcase and then off we go,” he added.

The 31-year-old has played for clubs including Dortmund, Milan, Spurs, Portsmouth Frankfurt, Las Palmas and Sassuolo.