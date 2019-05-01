AFCON 2019: Senegal, Cameroon Poses Threat To Black Stars - Prince Tagoe

Former Ghana international, Prince Tagoe has insisted that likes of Nigeria and Cameroon can halt the countries hopes of winning the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations but he trusts Kwesi Appiah's outfit to prevail.

After winning the ultimate in 1982, the Black Stars have struggled to win Africa's prestigious tournament despite playing 2010 and 2015 finals.

However, Ghana will be seeking to end their long wait for a fifth continental title in the upcoming tournament in Egypt.

For the first round, the Black Stars have been drawn against Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.

“I believe they [Ghana] can [win it]," 32-year-old Tagoe, a member of Ghana's squad at the 2006 Afcon and the 2010 Fifa World Cup, told GHOne TV.

"Ghanaians need the trophy badly and I know the players themselves also need the trophy too.

“For the players, they will make history if they are able to win it so I know it means a lot to them.

“It is not going to be easy because they are equally good teams who are all coming for the trophy. The likes of Nigeria, Senegal, Algeria, and Cameroon are all there. But I strongly believe Ghana can make it.

“They just don’t have to allow anything to distract them. [They need to] concentrate on every game and I believe they will make it.”

Ghana will begin their quest against Benin on June 25 and face defending champions Cameroon four days later.

The Black Stars will then wrap up their group against Guinea-Bissau on July 2.