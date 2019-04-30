Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
30.04.2019 Football News

KP Boateng Unhappy With Bench Role At Barcelona

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports KP Boateng Unhappy With Bench Role At Barcelona
APR 30, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS

Ghanaian forward, Kevin Price Boateng has confessed that he is unhappy with his bench role at Barcelona and expects to have done more than he has thus far.

The 32-year-old joined the five times Champions League winners on a six-month loan from Sassuolo and it looks like he might return at the end of the season, having failed to convince Ernesto Valverde.

Boateng has played only twice in the La Liga for the Catalans having found himself largely on the bench.

However, the former AC Milan star admitted that it was not going to be easy benching the likes of Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele or the "King" Lionel Messi.

"Of course [I'm not satisfied with this situation]. If I was satisfied, I would stop playing football. In the beginning, the situation annoyed me because I think that I'm fully fit. But I can not complain," he told Goal.com

"Barcelona is the best club in the world, my team-mates are Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, Luis Suarez or King Lionel Messi. Should I suggest to put these guys in the stands instead of me?

"The club has invested a lot of money in these players. I can only give everything and offer myself."

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

4 hours ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line