KP Boateng Unhappy With Bench Role At Barcelona

Ghanaian forward, Kevin Price Boateng has confessed that he is unhappy with his bench role at Barcelona and expects to have done more than he has thus far.

The 32-year-old joined the five times Champions League winners on a six-month loan from Sassuolo and it looks like he might return at the end of the season, having failed to convince Ernesto Valverde.

Boateng has played only twice in the La Liga for the Catalans having found himself largely on the bench.

However, the former AC Milan star admitted that it was not going to be easy benching the likes of Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele or the "King" Lionel Messi.

"Of course [I'm not satisfied with this situation]. If I was satisfied, I would stop playing football. In the beginning, the situation annoyed me because I think that I'm fully fit. But I can not complain," he told Goal.com

"Barcelona is the best club in the world, my team-mates are Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, Luis Suarez or King Lionel Messi. Should I suggest to put these guys in the stands instead of me?

"The club has invested a lot of money in these players. I can only give everything and offer myself."