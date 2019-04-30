Songne Yacouba Turns Down Improved Contract From Kotoko

Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s striker Songne Yacouba has turned down an improved deal to extend his stay with the Porcupine Warriors.

The Burkinabe import has become a subject of interest from various clubs on the continent, and the player is reported to be weighing his options of quitting the Kumasi-based club.

This was confirmed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club, George Amoako, who told Graphic Sports in an interview that the player had snubbed an improved deal the club offered to him in order to move on.

According to the CEO, after listening to the frustrations of the player during a management meeting, they decided to settle it and provide him with a vehicle but Yacouba said he was not interested.

“As management, we are ready and committed to making the player (Songne Yacouba) happy so plans are underway to give him a befitting accommodation but he has turned down a better offer we plan giving him, which even includes a vehicle”, Mr Amoako said.

Amoako also confirmed that apart from the teams that had officially requested for the services of the player, they had not received any other club’s express of interest.

“We have not received any new offer concerning the player. What we have is the ones which came earlier,” he noted.

Graphic Sports reported last week that ZESCO, Orlando Pirates and two other Egyptian clubs, Zamalek and Smouha FC, were in a race for the signature of the talisman, Yacouba, pending negotiations for his release or otherwise.

The 27-year-old has won the hearts of the Kotoko faithful with his exhilarating performance since he joined the Porcupine Warriors and helped the team reach the group stage of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup for the first time in 10 years.

Yacouba scored two goals in 10 appearances and also provided some assist for his teammates throughout the Confederation Cup campaign.