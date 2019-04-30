AFCON 2019: Prince Tagoe Tips Ghana To End 37 Years Trophy Drought In Egypt

Former Ghana striker, Prince Tagoe is confident the Black Stars can win the Nations Cup in Egypt this summer.

The African football powerhouse has not won the competition since 1982, but have come close twice in recent times after losing to Egypt and Ivory Coast in 2010 and 2015 respectively.

The former Hearts of Oak forward made his AFCON debut in 2006 before going on to represent the country at the FIFA World Cup in 2010.

Having played with most of the players in the current squad, the 32-year old is optimistic Kwesi Appiah and his technical men can end Ghana’s drought at the Nations Cup.

“Yes I believe they can, Ghanaians need the trophy badly and I know the players themselves also need the trophy too,” Prince Tagoe told GHone TV.

“For the players, they will make history if they are able to win it so I know it means a lot to them.

“It is not going to be easy because they are equally good teams who are all coming for the trophy. The likes of Nigeria, Senegal, Algeria, and Cameroon are all there. But I strongly believe Ghana can make it.

“They just don’t have to allow anything to distract them and concentrate on every game and I believe they will make it.”