'We Are Behind Banned Dr Amo Sarpong' - Kotoko

The management of Asante Kotoko have pledged their support for Policy Analyst, Dr Amo Sarpong, despite the temporary ban.

Dr Sarpong was reported to have allegedly fired gunshots that triggered the crowd violence at the Golden City Park in Berekum during the Normalisation Committee Special Cup match between Berekum Chelsea and Kotoko on Sunday.

Following the barbaric incident, the Normalization Committee of the Ghana FA have banned the Golden City Park with the Kotoko official suspended from all football-related activities until further notice.

But a management member of the club, Edmund Ackah, said although Dr Sarpong would comply with the directive of the ban, the Kotoko management would stand behind him when he appears before the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA.

“The Asante Kotoko management will appear before the Disciplinary Committee to support Amo Sarpong. We welcome his temporary ban and for his own security he will comply with it till the case is heard,” he told FOX FM in Kumasi.

According to Mr Ackah, there had been a false reportage on the incident which led to his colleague firing the warning shot, but he would refrain from discussing it while investigations were ongoing by the authorities.

"What I know (about the incident that led to Amo Sarpong pulling a pistol at Berekum) is a bit different from what has been reported out there. I will restrict myself a little because the case is with the Disciplinary Committee.

“His decision to pull out the gun was due to a mob attack on him by numerous fans of Berekum Chelsea,” he noted.