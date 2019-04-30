Coach Mercy Tagoe Names Final Squad For WAFU Tournament

Coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has named her list of 20 players selected for this year's West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B tournament scheduled for Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, from May 8 to 18.

Tagoe Quarcoo made her final list from the 25 players who were in camp having made the cut from the initial 30 invited to prepare for the tournament.

Eleven players who played for the country's female national team at the 2018 tournament maintained their places in the team, with Fafali Dumehasi securing the first choice goalkeeper’s role.

Also on the list are Mukarama Abdulai and Grace Animah all of the Black Maidens team.

Explaining the choice of the final 20, the coach who led the Queens to win the maiden tournament in Abidjan last year, said the players were selected due to the quality and experience they bring to the team.

The Queens are due to leave for Abidjan on Friday to begin their title defence on May 9 against Mali in Group B which also has Nigeria and Niger.

The final squad

Goalkeepers

Fafali Dumehasi - Police Ladies

Azume Adams - Prisons Ladies

Barikisu Isshaku - Northern Ladies

Defenders

Janet Agyir - Hasaacas Ladies

Gladays Amfobea - LadyStrikers FC

Justice Tweneboa- Ampem Darkoa

Ellen Coleman - Ladystrikers FC

Anatasia Akyaa - Sea Lions FC

Blessing Agbomadzi - Sea Lions Ladies

Rita Okyere - Prisons Ladies

Midfielders

Grace Asantewaa- Ampem Darkoaa Ladies

Diana Weige - Halifax Ladies

Juliet Acheampong - Prisons Ladies

Grace Animah - Police Ladies

Evelyn Badu - Hasaacas Ladies

Linda Addai - Soccer Intellectuals

Forwards

Mavis Owusu - Ampem Darkoaa

Alice Kusi - Fabulous Ladies

Mukarama Abdulai -Northern Ladies

Jane Ayieyam - Police Ladies