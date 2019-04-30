Coach Mercy Tagoe Names Final Squad For WAFU Tournament
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has named her list of 20 players selected for this year's West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B tournament scheduled for Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, from May 8 to 18.
Tagoe Quarcoo made her final list from the 25 players who were in camp having made the cut from the initial 30 invited to prepare for the tournament.
Eleven players who played for the country's female national team at the 2018 tournament maintained their places in the team, with Fafali Dumehasi securing the first choice goalkeeper’s role.
Also on the list are Mukarama Abdulai and Grace Animah all of the Black Maidens team.
Explaining the choice of the final 20, the coach who led the Queens to win the maiden tournament in Abidjan last year, said the players were selected due to the quality and experience they bring to the team.
The Queens are due to leave for Abidjan on Friday to begin their title defence on May 9 against Mali in Group B which also has Nigeria and Niger.
Coach Mercy Tagoe Names Final Squad For WAFU Tournament
Coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has named her list of 20 players selected for this year's West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B tournament scheduled for Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, from May 8 to 18.
Tagoe Quarcoo made her final list from the 25 players who were in camp having made the cut from the initial 30 invited to prepare for the tournament.
Eleven players who played for the country's female national team at the 2018 tournament maintained their places in the team, with Fafali Dumehasi securing the first choice goalkeeper’s role.
Also on the list are Mukarama Abdulai and Grace Animah all of the Black Maidens team.
Explaining the choice of the final 20, the coach who led the Queens to win the maiden tournament in Abidjan last year, said the players were selected due to the quality and experience they bring to the team.
The Queens are due to leave for Abidjan on Friday to begin their title defence on May 9 against Mali in Group B which also has Nigeria and Niger.
The final squad
Goalkeepers
Fafali Dumehasi - Police Ladies
Azume Adams - Prisons Ladies
Barikisu Isshaku - Northern Ladies
Defenders
Janet Agyir - Hasaacas Ladies
Gladays Amfobea - LadyStrikers FC
Justice Tweneboa- Ampem Darkoa
Ellen Coleman - Ladystrikers FC
Anatasia Akyaa - Sea Lions FC
Blessing Agbomadzi - Sea Lions Ladies
Rita Okyere - Prisons Ladies
Midfielders
Grace Asantewaa- Ampem Darkoaa Ladies
Diana Weige - Halifax Ladies
Juliet Acheampong - Prisons Ladies
Grace Animah - Police Ladies
Evelyn Badu - Hasaacas Ladies
Linda Addai - Soccer Intellectuals
Forwards
Mavis Owusu - Ampem Darkoaa
Alice Kusi - Fabulous Ladies
Mukarama Abdulai -Northern Ladies
Jane Ayieyam - Police Ladies