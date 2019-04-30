Rio Ferdinand On Man Utd Sporting Director Shortlist

Rio Ferdinand is one of several candidates Manchester United have spoken to about becoming their first sporting director according to Sky Sports.

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has discussed the position with Ferdinand, and wants to finalise an appointment before the start of next season.

United want a candidate who understands how the club works, which makes Ferdinand, who spent 12 years as a player at Old Trafford, an attractive candidate.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was appointed as United’s permanent manager last month, is willing to work with a sporting director and has been involved in discussions regarding the recruitment.

In contrast, Solskjaer’s predecessor Jose Mourinho was against such an appointment.

During his time as a player with United, Ferdinand made 455 appearances for the club, winning six Premier League titles, the Champions League and two League Cups.

Since retiring four years ago, the 40-year-old has predominantly worked as a television pundit, and also briefly had plans to launch a boxing career.