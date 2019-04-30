Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
30.04.2019 Cup of Nations

Kotoko, Medeama Battling For Caleb Amankwah's Signature

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Asante Kotoko and Medeama Sporting Club are set to do battle for the signature of Aduana Stars defender Caleb Amankwah.

According to sources close both clubs have expressed interest in the player and Aduana ready to part ways with huge sums of money to secure his services.

According to a source within the camp of Aduana Stars, the management of Kotoko believed Amankwah would be the perfect replacement for defender Amos Frimpong.

“Both Kotoko and Medeama have made enquiries about the player. He is a very good player so we are not surprised that they want to have him in their setup,” the source said.

Amankwah, who joined Aduana from West Africa Football Academy (WAFA), has proven to be one of the best right backs on the local scene.

The 21-year-old defender has been a key cog in the Aduana Stars team, featuring in both their local and continental campaigns.

Recently, he was named Man of the Match in their game against Techiman Eleven Wonders in the ongoing GFA Special Competition.

He is also a member of the Black Meteors team that is close to qualifying for the CAF U-23 Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
