McDan ITF World Tour Starts In Accra

Tennis action is back to the Accra Stadium tennis court for the McDan ITF World Tour, after the Juniors 8 J 5 world circuit.

From Monday, April 29, 2019, to Saturday, top tennis players from about 30 countries will battle for honours and cash of $15,000.

McDan Foundation in collaboration with Ghana Tennis Federation have revealed that the qualifiers begin today with the main tournament starting tomorrow.

Starting a humbly McDan Open at the same venue some five years ago, the annual event expanded to the Sub-region and now has reached the world stage.

Dr Daniel McKorley, chairman of the McDan Group, secured the ITF status and his dream come true.

Since the inception of the competition, it has witnessed improvement in every aspect as it progressed, with this year's event handing the overall winner a $15,000 cash prize.

Dr McKorley said ahead of the tournament "It has been the dream of McDan to push tennis to where it deserves, and the hosting of this event is a testament of what we have put in by way of investment over the years.

"We will continue to support the sport, and until it places Ghana on the world map, we won't stop.

"l wish all the competing players well, but particularly my compatriots, l say utilize the ITF platform to your advantage, I am expecting a top class event because we have put in much in terms of preparation”.

Some companies supporting the tournament are Twellium Industries Limited, Hollard Insurance, Interplast Ghana Limited, Palace Home Decor and Fox Cooling.