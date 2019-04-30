Kim Grant Elated To See Hearts Improving

Kim Grant says his side is gradually improving into the side he wants despite claiming they are still a work in progress.

The Phobians recorded back to back victories over Inter Allies in the Special Competition, which has seen them climb to third place in Zone A of the tournament just a point behind leaders WAFA.

Hearts impressed against the Capelli Boys in Tema on Sunday, strolling to a 2-0 victory.

“The team is a work in progress. I’m very happy with the performance today. We just had to apply what we wanted to do and we did exactly that,” Grant told reporters after the game.

”We are getting there, but we are not going to get carried away by this victory”, he added.

Hearts of Oak will host leaders WAFA next in Accra and have the chance to overtake them at the top of the table with a win at home.