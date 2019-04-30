Special Competition: CK Akunnor Condemns Hooliganism In Ghana Football

Coach C.K Akonnor has strongly condemned the unfortunate incident that happened before their game against Berekum Chelsea last Sunday.

Violence erupted at the Golden City Park before their goalless stalemate with the Berekum based club, where two officials of Asante Kotoko were rushed to the hospital for suffering various injuries.

The former Black Stars skipper was happy the game was played but was very disappointed by the conduct of the fans and some officials, insisting such incidents should not be repeated to destroy the game going forward.

“I think first of all football is meant to bring people together and the incident that occurred prior to the game should not repeat itself,” he said after the game.

“I was very happy with the way we played, looking at the circumstances we came across and the field was not too good and made playing difficult for us,” he added.

The former Ghana international was also not happy with the state of the Golden City pitch, as it was difficult for his side to control the game the way the wanted.

“It was a rough game for both sides, I don’t know if the opponent if they are used to it but we are not used to the roughness of the field and we are happy getting a point.”