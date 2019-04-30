Special Competition: Dr Amoh Sarpong Banned From All Football Related Activities

The Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association has placed a temporary ban on Asante Kotoko Policy analyst Dr. Amoh Sarpong from all football-related activities.

This decision has become necessary after Dr Amo fired about four gunshots yesterday when his side clashed with Berekum Chelsea in the ongoing normalization committee special cup after a little misunderstanding between him and some Chelsea fans on Sunday 28th April, 2019.

Before this Berekum Chelsea team has also been banned from using the Golden city park as their home ground.

