Berekum Chelsea Boycott Special Competition After Stadium Ban

Ghana Premier League side, Berekum Chelsea have withdrawn from the ongoing Normalisation Committee Special Cup following a temporary stadium ban.

The Blues have been banned from using the Golden City Park following reports of violence in their goalless encounter with Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

The General manager Nana Kwame Nketiah informed Joy Sports about their decision.

According to him, the club have “nowhere to go”.

The violence ensued before the game resulting in serious injuries to two Asante Kotoko officials.

Kotoko policy analyst Amo Sarpong, who is said to have fired gunshots, has also been handed a temporary ban by Ghana FA Normalisation Committee.