Top Ghanaian Golfer Kojo Barnni Set To Compete In U.S Open Qualifiers

Kojo Barnni

Top Ghanaian golf player, Kojo Barnni has confirmed that he will be competing in the qualifiers of the 2019 US Open Championship to fight for entry into the prestigious tournament.

The experienced golfer recently won the maiden PGA Western Tour earlier this month where he vowed to take his exploits outside Africa to get the opportunity to compete with other top professionals from other parts of the world.

“I am aiming higher this year so fans should forgive me if they do not see me participating in some local tournaments here in Ghana and in Africa. I have played in Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, Cote D'Ivoire, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Sierra Leone, and other African Countries for close to two decades and it is time for me to prove to those out there what we have here in Ghana”, Kojo Barnni said in an interview after being crown champion at the PGA Western Tour.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with CTV, the golfer reiterated that he is on course to realizing the dream of playing in the U.S Open championship and will be leaving the country on May 8, 2019, to prepare for the qualifiers for the competition on May 13, 2019.

“I am making arrangements to go for the championship. The qualifiers is on May 13 but I will leave the country on May 8. Golf is all about the individual and that is why we are pleading with the government to come in and support”, he shared.

According to the golfer who is sponsored by Goldfields Ghana, if the government decides to help promote golf, the sport will go a long way to promote and put the country on the map.

The U.S. Open will be played from June 13-16, 2019 at Pebble Beach Golf Links. It will be the sixth time the fabled California course will hold the championship.