Special Competition: NC Slaps With Ban Berekum Chelsea From Using Golden City Park

Berekum Golden City Park

Berekum Chelsea have been slapped with a temporary ban from using the Golden City Park following Sunday's violent incident.

Two Asante Kotoko officials were mercilessly beaten up by irate fans after a misunderstanding with the home team hours to kickoff.

A Ghana Football Association statement on Monday read: ''The Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football has ordered a TEMPORARY BAN on Berekum Chelsea from using the Berekum Golden City Park as its home venue with immediate effect. The decision has become necessary due to the unfortunate incident that occurred during Match Day Eight between Berekum Chelsea and Asante Kotoko played on Sunday, 28th May 2019.

'This decision is in accordance with Article 15(2) of the GFA General Regulations which states that ''the GFA may order the closure if any league centre where the safety of clubs, Match Officials or Spectators cannot be guaranteed.

''We are by a copy of this letter asking the NC Special Competition Committee to determine the venue for Berekum Chelsea FC's subsequent home matches in accordance with the provision of Article 15 (3) of the GFA General Regulations.

''This order is without prejudice to the determination of the case pending before the Disciplinary Committee. ''