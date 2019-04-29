BREAKING NEWS: Asante Kotoko Rubbishes Claims Of Boycotting Special Competition

Asante Kotoko have denied claims of planning to boycott the Normalization Committee Special Competition.

Reports have gone rife that the Porcupine Warriors will release to distance themselves from the ongoing competition after Dr Amoh Sarpong, Policy Analyst of the club was brutally beaten by some supporters of Berekum Chelsea.

The barbaric act erupted before the start of the game on Sunday afternoon at the Berekum Golden City Park.

However, the Communications Director of the club, Lawyer Sarfo Duku has denied claims that the club will boycott the competition.

"I can say it on authority Kotoko will not be pulling out of the Normalisation Committee special competition as being speculated," he told Atinka FM.

However, the Normalization Committee have condemned the act in Berekum.