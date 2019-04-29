Berekum Chelsea President Dares Normalization Committee To Shut Down Golden City Park

President of Berekum Chelsea, Nana Kwame Nketia has cautioned that his outfit will withdraw from the GFA Special Competition should the Normalization Committee close the Golden City Park down.

This comes after the barbaric incident that occurred at the venue when Berekum Chelsea played Asante Kotoko in match day eight of the competitions.

The incident saw Policy Analyst of Asante Kotoko, Dr Amoh Sarpong brutally beaten by some notorious supporters of the club.

Speaking to Kumasi based Kessben FM, Nana Kwame Nketia vowed his club will withdraw from the competition should the Normalization Committee close the Golden City Park.

“I have heard the NC wants to close the Golden City Park. I swear by the grave of my mother, if they close the stadium, I will withdraw from the competition. Kotoko started the confusion by slapping one of our supporters,” he fumed.

“Amo Sarpong fired 5 warning shots. And this is unwarranted. He could have killed many people. We all have guns but we don’t take it to the stadium,” he added.

The Normalization Committee have so far released a statement condemning what happened at the Golden City Park last Sunday.