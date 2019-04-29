Berekum Golden City Park To Be Closed Down - Reports

The Berekum Golden City Park is set to be closed down by the Normalization Committee after Sunday’s riot according to reports in the local media.

According to reports, the Disciplinary Committee of the Normalization Committee have received reports on the ghastly incidence which occurred at the centre prior to the Special Cup match between Berekum Chelsea and Asante Kotoko.

The barbaric act saw Kotoko Policy analyst Amo Sarpong allegedly firing gunshots after being reportedly attacked by fans of the home team. This further lead to the injury of some fans and officials of Kotoko.

However, the Normalization Committee has condemned the act the erupted at the Berekum Gold City Park

This would be the second centre to be closed down after the NC announced a temporary home ban for Aduana Stars following fans attack on match officials.