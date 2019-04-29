CK Akunnor Impressed With Results Against Chelsea Despite Violent Act Prior To The Game

Asante Kotoko gaffer, CK Akunnor has reiterated that he is impressed with results against Berekum Chelsea despite the violent act prior to the game.

There was violent at the Berekum Golden City Park with two Kotoko officials getting injured in the process.

However, the former Black Stars skipper has condemned the act that took place before the game and has encouraged Berekum Chelsea to work on their pitch.

"I think first of all football is meant to bring people together and the incident that occurred prior to the game should not repeat itself," he said.

"I was very happy with the way we played, looking at the circumstances we came across and the field was not too good and made playing difficult for us.

"It was a rough game for both sides, I don't know of the opponent if they are used to it but we are not used to the roughness of the field and we are happy getting a point," he added.