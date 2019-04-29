AFCON 2019: Black Stars Can Rely On Experience To Win AFCON - Kwesi Appiah

AFC Wimbledon forward, Kwesi Appiah has reiterated that Black Stars could rely on their experience as they seek to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Coach Kwesi Appiah is yet to name his squad for the 32nd edition of the tournament.

However, the technical handlers of the team have been charged to win the ultimate after 37 years.

However, the 26-year-old who is working hard to catch the eye of the Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah for a slot in the national team for the continental assignment, is convinced the experience of the current team towers above the 2015 side that went to the final.

"This time around, the experience as a group is a lot more tight because they've been through training camps, been through qualification, been through friendlies and this manager is building this squad around this tournament to really do our best for this tournament,” Appiah told the BBC World Service's Sportsworld programme.

The Black Stars last won the AFCON trophy in 1982 and Appiah said he can’t wait to lay hands on the trophy once again.

“Ever since 2015, every international break or tournament that's gone by, all that's been in my mind is we need to get that trophy.

"It's a big, big deal and getting so close on my first attempt makes me realise how important it is to win that trophy. Hopefully this year we can take the trophy home."