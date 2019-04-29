Berekum Chelsea To Boycott Special Competition If NC Bans Home Grounds

President for Berekum Chelsea Football Club (FC), Nana Kwame Nketia has disclosed that his club will boycott the remainder of the Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition if organizers closed down their home grounds.

Unconfirmed reports coming in indicate that the NC might ban the Berekum based club from playing their home matches at the Golden City Park following the violent clash between fans and a management member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko prior to the start of their match yesterday.

The appalling incident left the Policy Analyst of Kotoko, Dr. Amo Sarpong covered in blood after sustaining severe injuries on his head.

Speaking in an interview with Kessben FM over a possible ban, however, Nana Kwame Nketia insists that Berekum Chelsea cannot be blamed for what transpired and hence they will be forced to withdraw from the NC Special Competition if their home grounds is closed down.

“I have heard the NC wants to close the Golden City Park. I swear by the grave of my mother, if they close the stadium I will withdraw from the competition. Kotoko started the confusion by slapping one of our supporters”, he shared.

He further bemoaned the fact that Dr. Amo Sarpong pulled out a game at the match venue whiles highlighting that he could have killed people at the stadium.

“Amo Sarpong fired 6 warning shots. And this is unwarranted. He could have killed many people. We all have guns but we don't take it to the stadium”, he said.