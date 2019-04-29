Aduana Stars Threaten To Pull Out Of NC Special Competition

Mr. Evans Oppong, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Aduana Stars FC, has said, they will pull out of the Normalisation Committee (NC) Special tournament, if the NC gives them an alternative venue, that will affect their finances.

He said, the appearance fees given to clubs for the competition, was not enough for five matches, hence any attempt to inconvenience them, would lead to their pullout from the competition.

The Nana Agyemang Badu I, Sports Stadium was banned by the NC, last week following crown violence during the league match between Aduana Stars and Medeama SC.

In an interview with the GNA sports, Mr Oppong said, despite condemning the action of their supporters, the NC’s decision to ban the venue, was unfair.

"In the first place we condemned the action of our supporters, because in football no matter the nature of provocation from match officials, the supporters have to control themselves.

“We asked for forgiveness from Ghanaians, but despite this, we were given an unfair and biased ruling and I strongly believe we did not deserve that punishment, he said.

"No Medeama or match official was beaten by our supporters and even the Medeama team can testify to that. The management Aduana did our maximum best to protect them on and off the pitch," he added.

According to him, the NC has overlooked similar incidents, which has happened in some venues since the competition started, but deemed it necessary to punish them.

"We are hoping to meet and take decision after our game against Medeama, but the ruling is a temporal ban and we are hoping the Disciplinary Committee, would call us during their sittings to hear our side of the story," he said.