CK Akonnor Bemoans Poor Officiating In Special Competition

Head Coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Charles Kwablah Akonnor has bemoaned the poor level of officiating since the start of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

The gaffer who has not been impressed with the showings of referees since match week 1 of the competition reiterated his stance on Sunday evening following Kotoko’s goalless draw with Berekum Chelsea.

Speaking to the media after the match, Coach Akonnor stressed that referees have not been allowing matches to flow on match days which most of the times take away the excitement from games. According to him, referees must sometimes overlook certain things in games and allow play to continue for fans who have paid to watch the matches at the stadium to enjoy the game.

“In my general assessment since this competition started, officiating has been poor and it includes today’s match. Sometimes situations where he (the referee) can allow the game to flow. Any other situation he whistles and so those who are there to watch and entertain themselves will not be excited”.

“This game is meant to entertain people. Just as both teams want to win, the people who pay their money to come and watch the game must enjoy the game and therefore if every infringement, every little thing you whistle, then it’s not the best. And there were some occasions where either from both sides he whistled. So my general assessment of officiating since the start of the competition has not been the best and I think am not the only person complaining”, CK Akonnor explained.

The coach for the Porcupine Warriors has therefore called for improved performance of match officials in the subsequent matches of the special competition to make it more exciting.