We Want To Stretch The Gap At The Top – CK Akonnor

Head Coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Charles Kwablah Akonnor has disclosed that his side wants to stretch the gap between them and the teams beneath them on the Premier B division of the Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

The Kumasi based side occupy top spot in the division with 14 points ahead of the 6 other participating clubs. They may be one of the best performing teams in the NC Special Competition but they know they are not safe at the top especially with team in second –Medeama SC- chasing closely with 13 points and a game to spare.

Speaking to the media after drawing goalless with Berekum Chelsea on Sunday, April 28, 2019, Coach CK Akonnor shared that they must continue to work hard as a team to ensure they widen the gap between them and the teams below them on the log.

“For the performance, we were on top. We want to try as much as we can to stretch the gap between us and the second team and it means that we have to continue to work hard and win most of our matches”, the gaffer said.

The NC Special Competition will enter week 9 this weekend but the Porcupine Warriors will not be in action due to the fact their match against Wa All Stars has been postponed. If Medeama is able to win their match against Techiman Eleven Wonders, they will move ahead of Kotoko on the standings.