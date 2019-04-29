Berekum Chelsea Assisting Police To Investigate Violent Clash Prior To Kotoko Match

Management of Berekum Chelsea Football Club (FC) has assured that they are assisting the Ghana Police Service to investigate the violent clash between some fans of the club and the Policy Analyst of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Dr. Amo Sarpong.

Chelsea and Kotoko played a goalless draw at the Berekum Golden City Park on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in the ongoing Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

Despite being a good result for either side, it is the violence that preceded the start of the match that has dominated media reportage. Reports according to a release from the management of Berekum Chelsea indicate that some misunderstanding between fans of the home side and Kotoko’s policy analyst heightened to a point that the later pulled out a good and fired 5 shots.

A statement released after the match and Signed by the Clubs Communications Manager, Kwaku Adjei Richard explained;

“Mr. Amo Sarpong had a misunderstanding with the officials at the main gate concerning gate fee because he had no complimentary card. This led to a heated argument between the officials and Mr. Sarpong which drew the attention of the nearby fans”.

“Mr. Amo Sarpong during these exchanges was heard telling the fans that ‘I am also a Berekum boy and no one can harass me’. At this stage, it should be made clear that no fan had attacked Mr. Amo Sarpong though there was still exchange of words between him and the officials. He went into his car and brought out a pistol and gave a warning shots, five (5) times”.

“After the warning shots, the Police came in and took the gun from but when the fans realized one had been hit by the stray bullet, they manhandled Mr. Amo Sarpong leading to various degrees of injuries”.

According to Chelsea’s management, they condemn any action related to the violence that happened and left Dr. Amo Sarpong injured with a severe head injury.

“Management of Berekum Chelsea Football Club will like to in all uncertain terms condemn the unfortunate incident that transpired today at the Berekum Coronation Park during our Normalization Committee Special Competition game day 8 match with Asante Kotoko SC at the Golden City Park in Berekum”, part of the statement said.

It concluded, “Management is collaborating with the Ghana Police Service to bring an expeditious outcome from this incident as it is very shameful to Ghana football”.

“Berekum Chelsea is a law-abiding football club and our supporters do always control themselves notwithstanding the level of provocation from our opponent”.

Below is the Full Statement from Berekum Chelsea;